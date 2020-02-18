Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.06.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

