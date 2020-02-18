Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Short Interest Down 5.4% in January

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $13,928,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $5,928,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

