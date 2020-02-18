Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Coherus Biosciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

CHRS stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Coherus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,977 shares of company stock valued at $15,279,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 321.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 185,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 141,364 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 88.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 72,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

