Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.80 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Conifex Timber from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Conifex Timber from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a C$0.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

CFF opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.59. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

