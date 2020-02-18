CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCR. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONSOL Coal Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of CCR stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCR. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 21.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.