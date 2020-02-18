Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,991 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,613 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.30.

AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

