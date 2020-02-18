Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CORE. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

