Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 667.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 153,992 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $2,799,000. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,591,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Insiders have bought a total of 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

