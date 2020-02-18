Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Criteo has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura lowered their price target on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.