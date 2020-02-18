Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,508 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

NOC stock opened at $370.94 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

