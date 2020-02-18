Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,461 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 68.9% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 691,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,033,000 after buying an additional 281,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 29.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,030,000 after buying an additional 125,681 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 517,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,916,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $67,282,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NYSE:TIF opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

