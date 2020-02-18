Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $86.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.