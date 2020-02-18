Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after buying an additional 937,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,505,000 after buying an additional 2,246,433 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,694,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,699,000 after purchasing an additional 424,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

