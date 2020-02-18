Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,558 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratford Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 45,580 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 92,706 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 408,008 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 120,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.