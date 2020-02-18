Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

