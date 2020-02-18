Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 40,768 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Buckingham Research raised their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

