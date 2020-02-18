Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 346.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 287.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

