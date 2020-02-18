Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PVH by 125.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 126.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.65.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.