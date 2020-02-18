Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,811 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 991,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 849,538 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,859,000 after purchasing an additional 740,321 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,799,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Barclays downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.