Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,009,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,705,000 after acquiring an additional 495,064 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,779,000 after acquiring an additional 236,001 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 557,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,770,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.43 and a 200 day moving average of $184.00. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $130.87 and a 12 month high of $223.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.88%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens set a $203.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.