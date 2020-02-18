Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in J M Smucker by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in J M Smucker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.00.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

