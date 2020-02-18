Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $3,172,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 272,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

GLW opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

