Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Masco by 11.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 24.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 83.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 221,977 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $221,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,513 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,490.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,714 shares of company stock worth $16,632,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

