Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 259.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,333 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $152.16 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.25.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

