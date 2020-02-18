Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

