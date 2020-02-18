Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

