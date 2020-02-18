Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 15.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter worth about $8,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in POSCO by 8.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in POSCO by 148.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

PKX stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.15.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

