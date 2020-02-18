Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,844,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

HSY stock opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.26. Hershey Co has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In related news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $374,925.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,835. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

