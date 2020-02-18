Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 682.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 155,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 139,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Xerox by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

