Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $670,000,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 547,475 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 234,839 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

Shares of BUD opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

