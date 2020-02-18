Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,873 shares of company stock worth $10,654,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

