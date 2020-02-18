Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,350 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 51,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 67,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

NOK opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -433,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

