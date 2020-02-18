Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $200.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.55. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,134.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,894 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

