Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $195.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.33 and its 200-day moving average is $170.65. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.