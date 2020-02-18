Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Brokerages expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.69 billion. Crown also posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of CCK opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Crown has a 1 year low of $53.07 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

