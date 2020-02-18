CSL (ASX:CSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $333.89

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$333.89 ($236.80) and last traded at A$331.52 ($235.12), with a volume of 40824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$331.52 ($235.12).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$304.21 and its 200 day moving average is A$263.38. The company has a market cap of $149.91 billion and a PE ratio of 78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Interim dividend of $1.20. CSL’s payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

About CSL (ASX:CSL)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

