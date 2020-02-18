Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,601 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 571.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 561,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,747,000 after purchasing an additional 89,631 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 184.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 914,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,318,766. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,203,950 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

