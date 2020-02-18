Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 321 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,937,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SAP by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 191,343 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,832,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 277,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.