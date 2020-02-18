Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. Also, Director Molly Curl acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $355.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

