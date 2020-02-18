Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 188.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after purchasing an additional 458,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,478 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 850,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,168,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

