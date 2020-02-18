Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $128,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NWL opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

