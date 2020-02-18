Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $67,000 Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,310 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AES by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 6.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 952,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

