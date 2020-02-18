Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $80,000 Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1,695.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NCR by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,619,000 after buying an additional 390,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 5.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NCR by 9.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $387,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

