Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,457,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,751 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 94,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Unum Group stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

