Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $78,000 Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Graco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Graco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Graco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Graco by 56.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,228,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

