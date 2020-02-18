Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,374 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 168.8% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,866,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 570.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 982,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 836,063 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,656,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 714,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 171.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 720,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 454,784 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $23.51.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

