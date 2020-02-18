Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,211,000 after acquiring an additional 244,244 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,195,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after acquiring an additional 132,706 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at about $100,377,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after acquiring an additional 309,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,217,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,080,000 after acquiring an additional 242,820 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.