Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 456.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 423 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in United Rentals by 549.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 105,185 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in United Rentals by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $156.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

