Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 4,444 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 455.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,923 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.