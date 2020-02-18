Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 614 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 150.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.88. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

